COVID 19: Alia Bhatt lauds Mumbai Police for their effort; Latter asks if netizens are ‘Raazi’ with her advice

Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to thank the Mumbai police for their efforts amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look!

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, since the entire nation is under a lockdown, B-town celebs have been taking to Twitter and Instagram to thank the Mumbai police for their efforts in protecting Mumbaikaars in the midst of the crisis. It all began with taking the lead in thanking Mumbai police, vendors, workers, nurses, doctors and others who are risking their lives to protect the citizens of the country, and post Akshay, wherein he was seen holding a placard which read ‘Dil Se Thank Yo’, we had , Ayushmann Khurrana, , and other B-town celebs thank the police and laud their efforts.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note to thank the Mumbai police as she wrote, “Thank you @MumbaiPolice Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let's stay home for them. #TakingOnCorona…” Now, we all know that Mumbai Police always wows the internet with their witty responses to Bollywood celebrities and in reply to Alia’s tweet, Mumbai police wrote, “Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all!”

A few days back, Mumbai Police had a rather witty and interesting reply to who had lauded the police for working tirelessly during the lockdown. Ajay wrote, “Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra Folded hands…@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice.” Later, Mumbai Police also replied to other celebrities to the likes of , Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and among others. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

Check out Alia Bhatt's tweet thanking the Mumbai Police for their efforts:

Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all! https://t.co/WcGui5iYUS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

