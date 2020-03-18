COVID 19: Alia Bhatt is winning the Catan game amidst self quarantine; sister Shaheen shares a photo

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Gully Boy star's sister Shaheen shared a sweet picture where Alia is completely focused on the game of Catan.

In the wake of the current Coronavirus outbreak, has found a good way to utilize her self-quarantine time. The Gully Boy star Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen shared a sweet picture of Alia while she is completely focused on the game of Catan. Shaheen wrote on her Instagram, story that sister Alia Bhatt is winning the game of Catan and also winning at life. The gorgeous diva, Alia Bhatt is seen dressed in a stunning white outfit. The actress who featured in films like Gully Boy, Highway, Raazi and Student of the Year, is winning the hearts of her fans and followers with her latest picture.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, called Gangubai Kathiawadi. The first look of the Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt from the film has left her fans and film audience totally spellbound. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. The actress who impressed the fans with brilliant performances in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Udta Punjab recently celebrated her birthday on March 15.

Her fans sent her birthday wishes on social media and are hoping to see her back on the big screen very soon. Alia Bhatt has previously shared a post on Instagram urging the fans to take safety measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

