  1. Home
  2. entertainment

COVID 19: Anupam Kher announces his mother is healthy to self quarantine at home: She is on road to recovery

Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari had tested positive for COVID 19 along with his brother Raju Kher and his wife and their daughter. The senior star shared an update that his mother is healthy and will be returning home from Kokilaben hospital.
3186 reads Mumbai
COVID 19: Anupam Kher announces his mother is healthy to self quarantine at home: She is on road to recoveryCOVID 19: Anupam Kher announces his mother is healthy to self quarantine at home: She is on road to recovery
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been a while since the nation has been on lockdown due to COVID 19 spread and in the past few days, a couple of Bollywood celebs also were tested positive for Coronavirus. Anupam Kher has been giving updates about his mother Dulari along with brother Raju Kher and his wife & daughter who had tested positive for COVID 19. His mother Dulari had been admitted to the Kokilaben hospital while brother and his family quarantined at their own home.

Now, on Monday, Kher informed his fans on social media that his mother has been declared healthy by the medical parameters and can self-quarantine at home for 7-8 days. He took to social media to share a video in which he shared a health update about his mother and brother. Anupam shared that his mother was well taken care of by the staff of Kokilaben Hospital and he thanked everyone for their good wishes at this time. He further sent out a positive message to not alienate people who are suffering from COVID 19. 

Kher shared a video and wrote, “Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES.” Anupam Kher further thanked everyone for their love and wishes. He even mentioned that he and his family will pray for all those who are suffering from Coronavirus. The senior star last week had revealed that his mother has been keeping in touch via phone with close relatives while staying in an isolation ward at the hospital. He also had shared how he and his family did not tell her that she has COVID 19 but instead that she has an infection.

Here is Anupam Kher’s video of health update of his mother:

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement