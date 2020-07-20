COVID 19: Anupam Kher announces his mother is healthy to self quarantine at home: She is on road to recovery

Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari had tested positive for COVID 19 along with his brother Raju Kher and his wife and their daughter. The senior star shared an update that his mother is healthy and will be returning home from Kokilaben hospital.

It has been a while since the nation has been on lockdown due to COVID 19 spread and in the past few days, a couple of Bollywood celebs also were tested positive for Coronavirus. Anupam Kher has been giving updates about his mother Dulari along with brother Raju Kher and his wife & daughter who had tested positive for COVID 19. His mother Dulari had been admitted to the Kokilaben hospital while brother and his family quarantined at their own home.

Now, on Monday, Kher informed his fans on social media that his mother has been declared healthy by the medical parameters and can self-quarantine at home for 7-8 days. He took to social media to share a video in which he shared a health update about his mother and brother. Anupam shared that his mother was well taken care of by the staff of Kokilaben Hospital and he thanked everyone for their good wishes at this time. He further sent out a positive message to not alienate people who are suffering from COVID 19.

Kher shared a video and wrote, “Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES.” Anupam Kher further thanked everyone for their love and wishes. He even mentioned that he and his family will pray for all those who are suffering from Coronavirus. The senior star last week had revealed that his mother has been keeping in touch via phone with close relatives while staying in an isolation ward at the hospital. He also had shared how he and his family did not tell her that she has COVID 19 but instead that she has an infection.

Here is Anupam Kher’s video of health update of his mother:

Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo pic.twitter.com/EiZBTrA1PW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 20, 2020

