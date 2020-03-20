COVID 19: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have a special request for people amid Coronavirus scare in India; WATCH

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media to share a video in which they had a special request for people of India amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Check it out.

The entire country is battling a global pandemic of Coronavirus as the number of cases increases by the hour. While several states are on lockdown, Bollywood celebs are also urging people to stay home. Now, and Virat Kohli have put out a special request to everyone amidst the COVID 19 outbreak in India. The Zero actor had shared a special video while she took up the ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ and had explained to everyone how to wash their hands during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, taking to social media, Anushka and Virat shared a video and asked people to stay at home to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Both the actress and the cricketer mentioned that they are doing their bit by staying at home amidst the COVID 19 outbreak to stop the virus from spreading and they would urge everyone to do the same. Virat and Anushka addressed everyone and asked them to spend time at home and to be safe, healthy.

Anushka captioned the video as, “ Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy.” Virat also took to Twitter and wrote, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”

Check out Anushka and Virat’s video:

The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. https://t.co/p1NDo0E9YL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, this request from Anushka and Virat comes after PM Narendra Modi’s nation address where he urged people to stay at home and also called for a ‘Janta curfew’ on March 22, 2020, between 7 Am to 9 Pm. Several celebs have been urging people to stay at home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases has gone up to 198 with maximum number of cases in Maharashtra.

