COVID 19: Arjun Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna urge fans to not leave animals stranded and instead cuddle them

Arjun Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna tell fans to not abandon animals due to Coronavirus as animals are safe. Read on to know more:

Coronavirus has created outrage among the public all over the world. While many are abandoning their pets amongst all this believing to the rumours that Covid-19 spreads through animals, animal lovers and Twinkle Khanna are urging fans to not do so as animals are safe from Covid-19. Arjun Kapoor has shared an adorable post with a stray dog on his Instagram account. In the picture, we can see the Panipat actor is posing on a cycle giving a weird expression while a dog is standing beside him.

Sharing the picture, Arjun said, "Day Afternoon...Animals are safe from the COVID 2019 virus, so be kind be decent be human & stop leaving them stranded at a time like this..." Even 's wife and actress Twinkle Khanna has shared a beautiful post saying that one must cuddle the animals and not abandon them. Sharing a picture with her dog, Twinkle wrote, "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19! Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away #Dogperson."

(Also Read: COVID 19: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor & others REACT to Kartik Aaryan’s monologue)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with and an untitled film with Rakul Preet. Due to the ongoing situation in the country, the promotions of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been put on a hold. Not only that, but its release date has also been postponed for an indefinite period.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More