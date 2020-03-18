COVID 19: Arjun Kapoor pens a Coronavirus note ‘requesting’ paparazzi to be ‘sensible’; READ ON

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Arjun Kapoor penned a Coronavirus note for the media and paparazzi asking them to be sensitive. Check it out

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, B-town actors are staying home in self-quarantine, and yesterday, when had to step out urgently to visit his doctor, the paparazzi followed him to the clinic and started clicking his pictures, as they always do. Arjun who was seen wearing a mask, didn’t really pose for photos like he always does and instead asked the paps to go home and rest.

Later, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to pen a long note wherein he requested the media and paparazzi to be sensible in such trying times. As the Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, Ki & Ka actor Arjun Kapoor penned a note on his Instagram story, wherein he wrote that he doesn’t feel that now is the time for ‘us to be normal and pose of images getting in and out of trying to maintain a sane life.’ Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor went on to narrate that it so happened that he had to step out of the house for his routine ultra sound because given the pandemic, he wasn’t sure if his physio would shut and so, Arjun said that when he stepped out of the clinic, photographers saw him and started clicking his pictures. “I love my job and am okay with the attention media gives but genuinely I don't believe now is the time for us to be normal and just pose of images getting in and out of trying to maintain a sane life.” Adding, “Short term distance is better for a long term proximity that everyone enjoys," he further wrote, before adding, “Stay healthy and stay home.”

Also, while coming out of the clinic, Arjun was seen wearing a mask and before sitting inside the car, Arjun asked the paparazzi to go home and rest. Now as Arjun Kapoor is in quarantine, he took to social media to share a photo wherein he is seen posing for the camera and giving us a sneak peek into his shelf filled with Blu-ray DVDs and alongside the photo, Arjun wrote, “That Blu ray cabinet is gonna be (going to be) a lifesaver these next 2 weeks.” On the work front, due to the Coronavirus spread, Arjun's film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been postponed.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post requesting the paparazzi to be sensitive here:

