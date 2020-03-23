COVID 19: Bhumi Pednekar pens heartwarming note urging fans to stay indoors; Says ‘Next 4 weeks are crucial’

Bhumi Pednekar, who has been practising self quarantine these days, pens a heartfelt note as she urges fans to stay indoors in this crisis situation.

The rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in India have created a sense of anxiety across the nation. So far, the toll of the coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 400 and it has also claimed 7 lives. While the centre and the state government has been taking stringent measures to combat this deadly virus, Bollywood celebrities have also been doing their bit in raising awareness about self-quarantine as they urge people to stay indoors to prevent the widespread of COVID 19.

Amid these, Bhumi Pednekar, who is also practising self-quarantine these days, shared a heartwarming note expressing her concern over the deteriorating condition across the nation. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actress shared a beautiful picture of herself sitting with her mother in the quarantine break. In the caption, Bhumi wrote that while she wants to keep her mother safe, she has self-isolated her family. Furthermore, the diva asserted that it is high time to abide by government restrictions and stay indoors along with following the sanitization measure as the next four weeks are very crucial. “If you feel you have any symptoms quarantine yourself and take immediate action. Don’t feel ashamed,” Bhumi added.

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s heartfelt note amid COVID 19 outbreak:

Talking about the work front, apart from Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bhumi made a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The diva also has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Badhaai Do, Durgavati and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

