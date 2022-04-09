COVID-19 booster doses permitted for all adults from April 10: Health Ministry

The COVID-19 precaution dose, also known as the booster dose, will now be available to people above 18 from April 10, at private vaccination centres. The announcement was made by the Union health ministry on Friday. “It has been decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres," read the statement.

“The administration of Precaution Dose to 18+ population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022. All those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres,” the Centre further said according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, India today reported 1,109 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,33,067, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday. A total of 1,213 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. India’s death toll has climbed to 5,21,573 with 43 daily fatalities in the same duration. The active cases further declined to 11,492 in India.

To note, the largest countrywide vaccination drive started in January last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The second phase of the COVID vaccination drive began on March 1 for people above 60 years, while the vaccination drive for all aged more than 45 years was launched on April 1, 2021.

