COVID 19 crisis: Sonu Sood supports people who lost loved ones due to oxygen scarcity: You didn’t fail, we did

Sonu Sood has penned a note for people who lost their loved ones due to oxygen unavailability and it is grabbing attention for all the right reasons.

The COVID 19 crisis in India has been devastating and it has claimed lakhs of lives so far. And this pandemic doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Amid these trying times, several celebs have come out to support the common public by raising awareness about the deadly virus. Interestingly, among all the celebs, Sonu Sood has emerged as a national hero who was seen helping the people be it by helping the labourers reach their home, or providing them medicines as and when required.

However, of late, the mortality rate amid COVID 19 crisis has been on a significant rise and one of the reasons turned out to be a shortage of oxygen in hospitals. This certainly has left everyone heartbroken. However, Sonu has come out to support and comfort these people and stated that it is not their failure but his failure. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the actor wrote, “Anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of Oxygen or injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family. I want to tell them.. You didn't fail, We did.”

Anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of Oxygen or an injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family.

I want to tell them..

You didn't fail,

We did — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Sonu and his team have managed to save lives in a hospital in Bangalore that was grappling with oxygen unavailability. Sharing his views on the same, the actor tweeted, “So proud of my heroes who worked the whole night to provide Oxygen Cylinders to the patients at the ARAK hospital in Bangalore and saved 20 lives.”

