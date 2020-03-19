Covid 19: Doctors treating Coronavirus cases urge everyone to stay at home; PM Modi applauds their efforts

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, doctors across the world request people to help them fight the pandemic by staying at home.

The world tackles the Coronavirus outbreak. Every passing day, the number of cases is increasing in India. In the fight to curb the spread of Covid-19, Bollywood celebrities are urging fans to practice social distancing. Several stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, and have resorted to self-isolation amid the outbreak. While they continue to remind people to avoid stepping out, photos of doctors across the world urging people to stay at home are going viral on social media.

From India, a doctor from the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi was photographed holding up a signboard. The message read, "I stayed at work for you. You stay at home for us." The photo was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts. #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted

Check out PM Modi's tweet below:

Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/4ENZlehiwD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2020

Taare Zameen Par star Tisca Chopra shared the photo and urged fans to stay at home. Golmaal actor Arshad Warsi shared a picture from an international hospital where doctors echo similar messages. He wrote, "Can’t get simpler than that. Please take their advice."

Check out Tisca and Arshad's tweets below:

Can’t get simpler than that. Please take their advice pic.twitter.com/3QhFywCNND — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) March 19, 2020

Pinkvilla requests our readers to avoid heading out unless it is absolutely necessary. Let's fight this together by staying at home.

