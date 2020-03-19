  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Covid 19: Doctors treating Coronavirus cases urge everyone to stay at home; PM Modi applauds their efforts

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, doctors across the world request people to help them fight the pandemic by staying at home.
5140 reads Mumbai
Covid 19: Doctors treating Coronavirus cases urge everyone to stay at home; PM Modi applauds their effortsCovid 19: Doctors treating Coronavirus cases urge everyone to stay at home; PM Modi applauds their efforts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The world tackles the Coronavirus outbreak. Every passing day, the number of cases is increasing in India. In the fight to curb the spread of Covid-19, Bollywood celebrities are urging fans to practice social distancing. Several stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have resorted to self-isolation amid the outbreak. While they continue to remind people to avoid stepping out, photos of doctors across the world urging people to stay at home are going viral on social media. 

From India, a doctor from the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi was photographed holding up a signboard. The message read, "I stayed at work for you. You stay at home for us." The photo was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts. #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted

Check out PM Modi's tweet below: 

Taare Zameen Par star Tisca Chopra shared the photo and urged fans to stay at home. Golmaal actor Arshad Warsi shared a picture from an international hospital where doctors echo similar messages. He wrote, "Can’t get simpler than that. Please take their advice." 

Check out Tisca and Arshad's tweets below: 

Pinkvilla requests our readers to avoid heading out unless it is absolutely necessary. Let's fight this together by staying at home. If you are getting bored at home, here are a few things you could do: 

BEST movies to watch on Netflix based on your zodiac sign

Love Thriller movies? THESE Hollywood films will blow your mind and will you keep you guessing till the end

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Twitter

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement