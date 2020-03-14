COVID 19 doesn’t stop Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s Radhe shoot; WHO's safety guidelines to be followed on sets

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, several shoots have been called off. However, as per a report, Salman Khan and Disha Patani are continuing to shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Mumbai with proper safety measures.

While the world is battling Coronavirus pandemic, several shoots of films have been cancelled owing to the health risk for all. However, it looks like and are following all safety measures on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and are continuing to shoot in the city. A while back, photos of Salman and Disha surfaced online when the COVID-19 scare wasn’t at its peak. Now, with the WHO declaring the Coronavirus a pandemic, several shoots have been called off.

However, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman and Disha along with the crew of Radhe are continuing to shoot in the city amidst the health scare. However, to keep the disease at bay, all necessary precautions have been put in place. The report stated that Salman and Disha’s film crew and sets are following all safety measures suggested by the WHO to keep the disease at bay. Also, Salman and Disha are hoping to wrap up the shoot of the film by the end of the month.

A source told the daily, “Safety guidelines, as issued by the WHO (World Health Organisation) will be followed on the film’s set.” Meanwhile, Radhe star Salman had shared a photo of himself working out at the gym and folding his hands in Namaste as a preventative measure for Coronavirus. Radhe is one of the highly anticipated films of 2020 and stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff apart from Salman and Disha. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe is slated to release on Eid i.e May 22, 2020.

Salman Khan's advise to opt for Namaste to avoid Coronavirus:

