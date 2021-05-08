COVID 19 essentials: Madhuri Dixit sums up all the 'must haves' at home amid the second wave of pandemic

In a video, Madhuri Dixit took to share all the important things that one must have at home amid the COVID 19 second wave. The Kalank star also urged everyone to stay home to stay safe amid the pandemic.

It has been over a year since the world has been battling COVID 19 and now, as the second wave has hit India, stars from Bollywood are stepping up to spread awareness on how to tackle the disease at home. , who has been doing her bit to urge people to stay indoors, also recently shared a video where she explained in detail the essentials that must be present in every house amid the COVID 19 pandemic and their uses.

Taking to her Instagram reels, the Kalank star shared a video that explained all things that one 'must have' at home amid COVID 19 pandemic. She is seen naming items like thermometer, gloves, oximeter, hand sanitisers and masks. Explaining the purpose of each of the items, Madhuri explained how it would help everyone in tackling COVID 19 while staying at home. She urged all to have two masks for each person at home if a homemade one was used. She suggested if an N95 mask was used, then only one would be needed. Further, she also explained the use of an oximeter to check the oxygen levels of a sick person at home.

Take a look at the video: (Click on the photo to see the clip)

The actress also appealed to everyone to stay home to stay safe amid the second wave. Sharing the video, Madhuri explained, "What’s needed at home for COVID care? #StayHomeStaySafe." As soon as she shared the video, fans started dropping comments and hailed her for the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was seen on Dance Deewane's new season as a judge. However, amid the pandemic, the shoot location was changed and hence, she reportedly could not be available to shoot a few episodes. For those episodes, Nora Fatehi has stepped in.

Also Read|Madhuri Dixit grooving to Kalank's song on her makeup chair in BTS of Dance Deewane is a whole mood

Credits :Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Share your comment ×