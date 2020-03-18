COVID 19: Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her ‘Being Home’ phase and it is way too appetizing

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shraddha Kapoor is eating home cooked food as she stays home amid Coronavirus scare. Take a look

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, where the number of cases is increasing with every passing second, government has announced shutdown of public places to ensure safety of its citizens. From halting film shootings to shutting down theatres, Bollywood has literally come to a standstill, and amid the Coronavirus scare, most of the celebs are staying indoors. But thanks to social media, celebs are making sure to update their fans with what they are up to during quarantine and today, took to social media to give us a glimpse of her ‘Being Home’ stay wherein she is seen enjoying home cooked food.

Now, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of what she is up to as she shared a picture of her lunch wherein she is seen eating basic roti and sabzi. Alongside the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Being home #Veggie”. While Shraddha Kapoor is reading books and eating home cooked food, reading book, and is watching new films and yes, is cleaning her wardrobe.

Yesterday, amid the Coronavirus scare, Deepika Padukone took to social media to share a video accepting the challenge by the World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for the #SafeHands challenge as she demonstrated how to wash hands. In the video, Deepika is seen washing her hands with a vintage song playing in the background, and alongside, Deepika wrote, “Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe.”

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post where she gives us a glimpse of home cooked food:

