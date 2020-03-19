COVID 19: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor interacts with mom in law in self quarantine & we can relate

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja finds innovative ways to interact with her mother in law. Take a look!

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, while most of us and B-town celebs, alike, are on self-quarantine, Ahuja, and husband Anand Ahuja, returned to India from London to be with their family. After landing in the capital, Sonam and Anand headed home and Sonam took to social media to tell her fans that she has self-quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure. Now, today, Anand shared a video wherein Sonam, who is in self-quarantine, is seen conversing with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, and in the video, we can see Sonam standing at the window of the first floor of their home and talking to Priya Ahuja, who was on the ground floor. “Quarantine times,” read Anand's caption.

Well, we are sure most of you who are on self-quarantine, can relate to this, isn’t it? As soon as Sonam was back in India, she took to social media to share her experience of flying from London to Delhi amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Calling her experience ‘smooth’, this Neerja actress lauded the airport authorities in Delhi for their vigilance and smooth functioning, and moreover, Sonam shared that while leaving London, there was no screening, there was nothing but back in India, everything was on high alert.

In the video, Sonam shared that they were asked to fill a form and give details of their recent travel history upon their arrival at the Delhi airport, before they cleared immigration. Talking about the Coronavirus outbreak, the film bodies have halted shootings until March 31 and therefore, films such as Sooryanvashi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and others have postponed their release date.

Check out Sonam Kapoor interacing with mother in law in this video:

