COVID 19: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor & others REACT to Kartik Aaryan’s monologue

Amid the Coronavirus scare, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and other celebs react to Kartik Aaryan's monologue on the crisis.

Even though Kartik Aaryan rose to fame after Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, however, right from his debut film- Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik has become the king of monologues. And in the latest, amid the Coronavirus scare, Kartik Aaryan broke the internet when he posted a monologue on social media post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

While most of the celebs are recording messages and penning down notes on the COVID 19 pandemic, Kartik Aaryan, in his own way, decided to deliver a monologue to inform people to stay safe and take precautionary measures. Kartik, in his monologue style, appealed to his fans and followers, with his patent tag 'CoronaStopKaroNa', to practice social distancing and stay home. Just like all of his fans, B-town was all praises for the actors monologue and soon after, celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, , Kriti Sanon, , Kiara Advani and others were all praises and showered the actor with love on his monologue. While Janhvi Kapoor wrote ‘Iconic’, Varun Dhawan wrote, ‘Superb’, Kriti Sanon wrote ‘Fabb’ and Arjun Kaoor wrote “Lage Raho’ to Kartik’s COVID 19 monologue. Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani was all praises and left clapping emojis on the monologue.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the sequel to the starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee and for the first time, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani in the film. Also, Kartik will be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's monologue here:

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

