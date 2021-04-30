COVID 19: John Abraham to hand over his social media accounts to NGOs to help people

John Abraham has come forward to help people amid this pandemic situation and announced that his social media account will be handled by NGOs.

The country is hit by a second wave of deadly Coronavirus. There is a shortage of oxygen cylinders and beds at hospitals. With the cases increasing day by day, the healthcare system of India is badly affected. The states have announced a lockdown to bring down the cases. Many celebrities are coming forward to help people and are even urging everyone to help each other. And to join the list is actor John Abraham. He has announced that his social media accounts will be handled by NGOs.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, John Abraham wrote, “As a country we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs. Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require. It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis. Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle together.”

He captioned the post as, ‘Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER’.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga along with Emraan Hashmi for the first time.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham helps Harshvardhan Rane bag an actioner which goes on floors from December

Credits :John Abraham Instagram

Share your comment ×