COVID 19: Kanika Kapoor DISMISSES reports of being asked to ‘home quarantine’; Here’s what she has to say

Kanika Kapoor, who has tested, positive for Coronavirus, has dismissed reports of being asked to Home quarantine after being checked at the Lucknow airport.

Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, is currently admitted to a hospital in Lucknow, and soon after Kanika took to social media to inform everyone that she has tested positive for the highly contagious Coronavirus, the singer was subjected to a lot of hate comments. Why? Well, reports suggest that soon after landing in Mumbai, the Baby Doll singer one, hid her travel details from the airport authorities and two, in order to escape checking at the immigration, she hid in the bathroom, and therefore, Kanika has been accused of ‘negligence’ in the First Information Report (FIR) filed against her by the police based on a complaint by the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow.

Well, instead of going in self-quarantine post returning from London, Kanika attended social gatherings in Lucknow and because of which, politicians, who attended the party, have gone in self-quarantine. As per a report, “the FIR - filed under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - says that when the singer was screened at the Lucknow airport on March 14, "high viral load was detected" and while she was advised "home quarantine", but the advice was ‘disregarded’”. On the contrary, Kanika Kapoor claimed that she came to Lucknow on March 11 and she entered from the Mumbai airport on March 9 after she flew in from London. As per Kanika, she was screened at the airports and since no problem was detected, she was "unaware that she was carrying coronavirus” because as per the singer, the symptoms developed just four days back. Also, just hours before the FIR was filed, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who was one of the guests at the party attended by Kanika Singh, admitted that there were lapses at the airport in the state capital. “There seems to be a lapse on our part. I am going to ask my officers about how Kanika Kapoor went out of the airport undetected," he said.

In an interview, Kanika Kapoor has revealed that she is being tagged irresponsible, which is not apt because she was the one who called up the helpline to get tested for the virus, whereas, the government was lax in sending a team to test her samples. Also, Kanika has said that ever since she has been admitted to the hospital, she is being ill-treated.

