COVID 19: Kanika Kapoor’s missing friend traced; Tests negative and under home quarantine; READ DEETS

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor’s missing friend has finally been traced and as per reports, the friend is under home quarantine and has tested negative for Coronavirus. Read on!

Kanika Kapoor made headlines when the Baby Doll singer tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and besides admitting her to a hospital in Lucknow, police was looking for all the people who came in contact with Kanika during her stay in Lucknow. Now as per reports, Kanika Kapoor attended a social gathering in Lucknow which had former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje in attendance and post Kanika’s news, Vasundhara went in self-quarantine. Now, earlier it was being reported that a friend of Kanika, Ojas Desai, has been missing since their party and is unreachable.

However, as per latest reports, Kanika’s friend, who is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, has been traced and he is under home quarantine in Mumbai and has tested negative for Covid-19. According to PTI, Ojas was present with Kanika Kapoor at a social gathering in Lucknow and the police had been searching for him. That said, recently, when Kanika was admitted to the hospital, Kanika’s family and folks raised questions about her test reports, and after taking her sample again, Kanika tested positive for Covid-19 again. While reports suggested that Kanika Kapoor has been throwing a lot of tantrums in the hospital and has been complaining about cleanliness and food, Dr RK Dhiman, Director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), said that she has been getting the best of facilities and treatment by the hospital staff, and thereby, dismissing Kapoor’s claims that it was dusty and had mosquitoes.

Soon after testing positive for Coronavirus, Kanika Kapoor took to social media to inform her fans about the condition as she wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.” Earlier, Kanika was booked under Section 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code at Sarojini Nagar police station and the FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the chief medical officer of Lucknow

Check out Kanika Kapoor's post where the singer informed that she has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus:

ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor Covid 19 Update: Singer recorded a song for Bappi Lahiri before she flew to London

Credits :PTI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More