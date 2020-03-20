Covid 19: Kanika Kapoor tests positive; Twitter ‘shocked’ as she didn’t quarantine after returning from London

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the novel Coronavirus; Here’s how aam junta has reacted to it.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for songs such as Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and others has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. That’s right! Putting all speculations to rest, today, Kanika Kapoor took to social media to confirm the news that she has tested positive for Coronavirus. Kanika wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.”

As per reports, Kanika Kapoor, has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Furthermore, reports suggest that the 41-year-old singer was in London before she returned to Lucknow on March 15 and at the airport, Kanika refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Not just this, reports suggest that upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika hosted a lavish party for almost 100 people at a five-star hotel. Soon after, fans of Kanika Kapoor took to social media to express a sense of concern with the siner and wished for her speedy recovery. However, a certain section of the fans were upset with the singer for lying at the airport about her travel history, and therefore, bashed her for lying and in turn, endangering the lives of other people.

While some fans wrote, “Highly irresponsible behavior from an education lady’, another fan wrote, ‘Why did you not self quarantine.’ Moreover, Twitterverse bashed Kanika for misleading the airport authorites as they wrote, ‘Why did you not self isolate.”

Let me say this aloud - #KanikaKapoor needs to be arrested and given some punishment. Any person knowingly putting life of others in danger needs to be stringently dealt with as we battle #CoronavirusOutbreakindia This woman should be charged with criminal negligence. Period. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 20, 2020

Anybody can get #CoronavirusPandemic , there is no stigma attached that u need hide it. makes zero sense to come from abroad & try to hide from authorities who are screening people #KanikaKapoor You could risk lives of others, including your loved ones. Shameful behaviour. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) March 20, 2020

First that bureaucrat ‘s stupid 18 year old son in #kolkata and now #kanikakapoor - just shows that so called “education” , affluence and privilege doesn’t guarantee minimum common sense . Imagine the danger they pose to our society ! — Stutee Ghosh (@rjstutee) March 20, 2020

#Kanikakapoor returned from London to Lucknow, hid in the bathroom of airport and sneaked out without informing anyone and gave dinner party to a 100 people. Now she has been found infected with Corona Virus. She should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/HnpqyyxEYo — Pushpendra Singh (@pushpendrakum) March 20, 2020

Reports of Kanika Kapoor hid herself in bathroom of airport and ran from there. Later threw party for 100 people in Lucknow. If this is true than she should be send to jail after isolation. Celebs like her are setting wrong example for common people. #KanikaKapoor #Coronaindia — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) March 20, 2020

How uneducated are some privileged ones in our country!

Shame #KanikaKapoor https://t.co/vpw4Xsn0PI — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) March 20, 2020

This isn't done #KanikaKapoor Just got the news that d famous singer Kanika Kapoor's test result is Corona positive, what she did is completely wrong. Now only cos of her 1000s of people are at risk.Being a clb one should be responsible towards our society#CoronaStopKaroNa — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) March 20, 2020

The daily wage earner is staring at an uncertain future and here the likes of #KanikaKapoor are painting the town red with their parties.. Nauseating privilege..#CoronavirusOutbreakindia — Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) March 20, 2020

