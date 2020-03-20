  1. Home
Covid 19: Kanika Kapoor tests positive; Twitter ‘shocked’ as she didn’t quarantine after returning from London

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the novel Coronavirus; Here’s how aam junta has reacted to it.
Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the novel CoronavirusBaby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the novel Coronavirus
Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for songs such as Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and others has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. That’s right! Putting all speculations to rest, today, Kanika Kapoor took to social media to confirm the news that she has tested positive for Coronavirus. Kanika wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.”

As per reports, Kanika Kapoor, has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Furthermore, reports suggest that the 41-year-old singer was in London before she returned to Lucknow on March 15 and at the airport, Kanika refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Not just this, reports suggest that upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika hosted a lavish party for almost 100 people at a five-star hotel. Soon after, fans of Kanika Kapoor took to social media to express a sense of concern with the siner and wished for her speedy recovery. However, a certain section of the fans were upset with the singer for lying at the airport about her travel history, and therefore, bashed her for lying and in turn, endangering the lives of other people.

While some fans wrote, “Highly irresponsible behavior from an education lady’, another fan wrote, ‘Why did you not self quarantine.’ Moreover, Twitterverse bashed Kanika for misleading the airport authorites as they wrote, ‘Why did you not self isolate.”

