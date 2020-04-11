COVID 19: Kartik Aaryan suits up & steps out only to realise all shops are shut but there’s a twist; See PHOTO

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan ad next, he will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan was shooting for the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow when it was announced that due to the increasing cases of COVID 19, shootings will be stalled and therefore, the cast and crew of the film returned to the bay. Then, due to the alarming rise in the cases of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Junta Curfew on March 22, 2020, and later, PM declared nationwide lockdown until April 12, 2020. Post Modi’s address to the people of the country urging them to stay indoors, Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan has been at the forefront requesting his fans to stay indoors.

From recording a monologue to rapping, Kartik Aaryan has been taking over the internet with his videos urging people, in his unique way, to pay heed to the Prime Minister and stay indoors, and today, Kartik Aaryan shared a photo wherein he is looking all dapper in a formal suit while he is seen standing in front of a shop whose shutter is down and alongside the photo, Kartik wrote, “Dukaan band hai, Kal aana…” Well, here Kartik is seen walking the red carpet all decked up and we love the way he is sending out a message to his fans that since everything is shut across the nation, they should stay indoors.

Also, in order to help the nation fight the deadly virus, Kartik Aaryan has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 1 crore to extend his support towards the worst sufferers of the countywide lockdown. Kartik Aaryan announced the same on his social media account as he wrote, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”

Check out Kartik Aaryan's latest post here as he suits up and steps out:

