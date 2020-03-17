COVID 19: Katrina Kaif ‘lunges’ and ‘climbs’ her way into the week as she turns her terrace into a gym; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Today, Katrina Kaif shared a video wherein she is seen working out on her terrace amid Coronavirus scare. Watch!

We all know that is a fitness enthusiast and thanks to social media, Katrina, often shares sneak peek of her workout routine. From functional training, Pilates to cardio, Katrina Kaif, by her own admission, works out every day, and in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, since the government has announced a complete shutdown of gym, theatres and other public places, Katrina Kaif decided to work out at home. That’s right!

Katrina shared a video on social media wherein she has turned her terrace into gym as she works out with her trainer and alongside the video, Katrina wrote, “Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can..” In the video, Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in an all black look and in the video, Katrina is seen doing squats, burpees, mountain climbers, to plank, sit-ups and other functional training.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat co-starring , and due to the Coronavirus scare, the release date of Katrina’s next film- Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, has been pushed. Since the film bodies have have issued orders to shut all theatres till March 31, and halt all shootings, makers of films like Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have decided to postpone the release of the films. Also, starrer Jersey, starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s shooting, too have been cancelled.

Check out Katrina Kaif's video of working out on her terrace amid Coronavirus scare:

