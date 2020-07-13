COVID 19: Lata Mangeshkar prays for Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek & Aaradhya’s speedy recovery

Lata Mangeshkar took to social media to express her thoughts over Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s COVID 19 diagnosis. The senior singer prayed for their recovery at the earliest.

On Saturday, the news of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for COVID 19 broke and it left everyone praying for their speedy recovery. A day back, Abhishek took to social media to confirm that his wife and daughter also have tested positive for COVID 19 while his mom ’s test is negative. Post this, celebs wished them a speedy recovery and Lata Mangeshkar too penned a note for the Bachchans.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran singer wrote, “Namaskar Abhishek ji. Aap ke Pitaji,aap, Aishwarya ji aur Aaradhya jaldi swasth ho jaayein aisi main ishwar se prathana karti hun. (Abhishek, I pray to God for your father, yours, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s speedy recovery.)” While Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are admitted to Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be home quarantined since they are asymptomatic. As per reports, Abhishek and Big B have mild symptoms. However, since Amitabh Bachchan is in the high risk age category, he has been admitted to the hospital.

Last evening, Amitabh Bachchan was overwhelmed with the wishes that came in for him and his family on social media and penned a thank you note. He wrote, “T 3591 - ... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार.”

Here is Lata Mangeshkar’s tweet for the Bachchans:

Namaskar Abhishek ji. Aap ke Pitaji,aap, Aishwarya ji aur Aaradhya jaldi swasth ho jaayein aisi main ishwar se prathana karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, all 3 properties of the Bachchans including Jalsa, Janak, Prateeksha have been sanitised by the BMC and a banner has been put up of ‘containment zone.’ Several fans across the nation have been praying for their speedy recovery. Havans and prayers have been organised in some places for their health and safety. Meanwhile, the dubbing studio where Abhishek dubbed for his web series has been temporarily closed.

