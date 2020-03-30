COVID 19 lockdown dampening your spirit? Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt’s Dear Zindagi is Pinkvilla’s pick for you

Coronavirus has left us locked up inside our homes. But, if it’s making you feel low, then make use of Pinkvilla’s pick of the day, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi and change your mood in a jiffy.

Coronavirus spread has put restrictions on people heading out and a nationwide lockdown has left most Indians stuck at their home. However, the upside of it is that most of us can spend time at home with our families and can binge on good Bollywood flicks. If the overdose of Coronavirus or COVID 19 news is making you sulk, Pinkvilla’s pick of the day, and starrer Dear Zindagi will drive away all your lockdown blues.

Shah Rukh and Alia’s Dear Zindagi was a tale of a young girl battling depression due to failed relationships in her life and how everything changes when Dr Jehangir Khan aka ‘Jug’ comes into her life. Alia as Kaira and SRK as Dr Jehangir Khan managed to entertain everyone in a beautiful story and also touched upon the taboo topic of mental health. Though, there are several reasons why Dear Zindagi should be on your watch list during the self-quarantine period, but here are 5 reasons why Shah Rukh and Alia starrer is Pinkvilla’s Pick for you.

1. Alia Bhatt as Kaira is true to life and relatable

One of the most special things about Dear Zindagi is Alia Bhatt aka Kaira’s relatability with all of us today. Kaira, a budding director, who recently got her heartbroken feels her dream job is out of reach and suddenly, her landlord too asks her to vacate her special abode. Feeling dejected yet repressing the feelings, Kaira decides to move back to her parents' house in Goa but insomnia haunts her and she realises something is wrong with her. All of this sounds relatable, right? This exactly is the biggest USP of Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi. On top of that Alia’s terrific and moving performance makes you want to laugh, cry, get angry, shout and feel every emotion with her. In times of Corona when hopelessness is all around, Dear Zindagi will make you see the silver lining in it!

2. Shah Rukh Khan’s unparalleled charm and wit as Dr Jehangir Khan

Never seen before on screen, Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi comes like the calm amidst Kaira’s storm. His unparalleled charm and wit leaves Kaira stumped at every juncture. From meeting him for the first time to the last session, Shah Rukh as the psychiatrist and as the friendly guiding light is the one person we all want and need in our fast paced lives. When he tells Kaira that ‘Don’t let the past blackmail your present to ruin a beautiful future,’ we all felt like someone is actually sending out life hacks to us. Or when Dr Jehangir tells Kaira, “Tum agar khulke ro nahi sakogi … toh khulkar has kaise sakogi,” (to cry her heart out to laugh to the fullest) we all got major feels. Seeing SRK play a character like this, left us completely in love with him and added another level of charm to Dear Zindagi. Go ahead and watch it to laugh and cry happy tears at the same time!

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt aka Dr Jug and Kaira’s refreshing camaraderie

For the first time, Alia and Shah Rukh were seen together in the Dear Zindagi and yes, not romantically paired opposite each other. But, rather, emphasizing the pressing issue of mental health that has been a taboo in India. Dr Jehangir Khan and Kaira’s doctor-patient relationship ends up feeling so relatable that one gets extremely involved in the story. Every dialogue, every scene and everything that happens on screen when Dr Jug and Kaira are together, proves to be worth a watch. So, don’t let Coronavirus news dampen your spirits and watch Dear Zindagi drive away the lockdown blues!

4. Dear Zindagi’s easy-breezy yet meaningful music

Shah Rukh and Alia’s film, Dear Zindagi’s music captures every human emotion in the most beautiful and simple way. So when one hears a song like ‘Love You Zindagi’ immediately a smile would light up one’s face. Similarly, when we see Kaira aka Alia venting her heart out by dancing to Just GoTo Hell Dil, we know that we’ve all been there when all we have wished is for our heart to stop feeling things that life is showing us. From the meaningful lyrics to soothing melodies by Amit Trivedi, everything about the film’s album makes you want to go back and listen to them on loop. We bet you’ll be humming Love You Zindagi by the end of the film!

5. SRK and Alia’s Dear Zindagi is a love letter to life and all of its surprises (Good or Bad)

Gauri Shinde’s coming of age drama starring Alia and Shah Rukh is the one love letter to life that we all want to write. In times of Coronavirus where we all are locked up in our houses, the film will make you introspect and see the little things which actually matter more than the big things you are running after. This is one film that will make you laugh and cry at the same moment and that rarely does happen with Bollywood films. So, go ahead and watch it. We’re sure you’ll now regret it at all.!

