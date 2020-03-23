COVID 19: Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor come together in their balcony to clap during Janta Curfew

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora stepped out together in their balcony to clap during Janta Curfew

Yesterday, in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the citizens of the country to maintain Janta Curfew in order to curb the spread of the virus. And with that, Modi also urged everyone to come out of their windows and balconies for a few minutes at 5pm to clap and cheer for everyone who have been tirelessly working to fight the virus. After sitting home the entire day, aam-junta and B-town celebs, alike, stepped out in their balconies to cheer for the Coronavirus warriors. From , , Amitabh Bachchan, , to Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others, a host of stars stepped out in their balconies to cheer for the warriors and amidst all the stars, lovebirds and , too stepped out together in the balcony to cheer for the Coronavirus warriors.

In the photos, we can see Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor standing in the balcony and clapping and while Malaika looked like a diva in her casual look, Arjun, too, looked dapper in his casual look. Well, what was amazing to see was the spirit of Indians who stepped out together at 5pm and clapped for the Indian warriors, doctors, nurses, government officials, medical professionals who are battling the deadly virus, in their own way.

Earlier, Malaika Arora had shared a video on social media wherein she was seen cooking during her quarantine period, and Arjun Kapoor was seen working out at his terrace. On the work front, due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the release of Arjun Kapoor and ’s film- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been pushed.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's photo as the two stepped out of their balcony to cheer for the Coronavirus warriors:

Credits :Manav Manglani

