COVID 19: Malaika Arora gives us glimpse of her preferred company for self quarantine & it’s not Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself as she self quarantines in the wake of Coronavirus. The diva shared the photo clicked by son Arhaan Khan on social media and showed us how love looks like in the wake of Coronavirus.

The world is battling Coronavirus and India too has started the practice of self-quarantine and social distancing owing to the outbreak. Even Bollywood celebs are opting to stay at home as gyms, malls and theatres are shut down. Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, shared a glimpse of how love looks like in the wake of COVID-19 with an adorable photo in which we can see her with her preferred company for self-quarantine. While the diva has been sending out advice to fans on social media to stay safe, Malaika herself has been staying in too.

On Monday, Malaika shared an adorable photo on social media in which we can see her sitting on her balcony with her pet dog Casper. While Malaika soaked in the sun, she looked absolutely gorgeous sans makeup in the photo that was clicked by her son, . The diva preferred to spend time with her son, Arhaan and pet, Casper during self-quarantine and the photo showcases how she is enjoying her time at home with her loved ones.

Malaika captioned the photo as, “Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone... thank u my arhaan for the pic.” Meanwhile, a photo of Arjun and Malaika, Ranbir and Alia together has surfaced on social media that is going viral. In the photo, Arjun can be seen embracing Malaika while Ranbir can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Alia’s cheek. The adorable photo was shared by Natasha Poonawalla on Instagram as a birthday wish for Alia. Meanwhile, Malaika is currently hosting India’s Best Dancer with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

