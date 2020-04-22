COVID 19: Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for providing eight hotels in the city for the on duty officials

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels across Mumbai for the police officials working during the current situation.

Coronavirus lockdown has affected all sectors of business especially the daily wage workers. Bollywood celebrities have been doing their bit by donating to several funds amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Among all, Rohit Shetty had donated Rs 51 Lakhs to Federation of Western India Cine Employees(FWICE) for the daily workers of the entertainment business. Not only this, but the filmmaker has also supported the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts. And now the Simmba director has helped the on-duty Corona Warriors that are the police officials.

Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels for officers of the Mumbai Police, who are working during the Coronavirus pandemic. The cops will be provided with breakfast and dinner and will also be allowed to shower and rest in these hotels. Thanking the filmmaker for his kind gesture, Mumbai Police tweeted, "#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe."

Rohit has always had a great rapport with the Police officials. He has even made several films on them like Singham, Singham 2, Simmba and now Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, the filmmaker has also been urging everyone to stay indoors and maintain social distancing amid the lockdown.

#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

On the work front, Rohit Shetty was all set o release his upcoming film Sooryavanshi starring and on March 24, 2020, but it was postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. Now, a new release date will be announced once the crisis subsides.

