COVID 19 patient Zoa Morani opens up on her isolation routine in hospital; Says ‘Life has become like a drama’

Zoa Morani, who is battling COVID 19 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, opens up on her quarantine schedule which includes binge watching web series and working out.

Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Zoa Morani has been making the headlines ever since she and her father and sister Shaza Morani has been tested positive for COVID 19. Post the diagnosis, she has been shifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital wherein she has been kept in isolation. Two days after she had confirmed the news of her being infected by the deadly health scare, the Always Kabhi Kabhi actress has opened up on her quarantine schedule in hospital and how her life has changed post the lockdown.

In an exclusive conversation with Bombay Times, Zoa asserted that while she was a loner for so many years, she developed an urge to socialize ever since the lockdown was imposed. “When I was in isolation with my sister (Shaza) at home, I was quite sick. So, to divert my mind, I was enjoying all the jokes and forwards that my family was sending out. I also began calling my old friends and making new friends on social media. I surprised myself. The self-quarantine period made me the exact opposite of what I was — a loner,” she added.

And now that she has been shifted to the hospital for treatment, Zoa feels like her life has become more of a drama with something new unfolding one after the other. In fact, she also admitted that a part of her day is spent absorbing the new situations, while in the remaining time she takes proper rest. Talking about her daily routine includes some workout suggested by the doctors, binge watching shows and series and connecting with her family on a phone call.

The diva asserted, “My daily routine in the hospital begins at 6 am. I wake up, freshen up and do pranayam. I also do a few exercises suggested by my doctor. The workout is followed by chai, and let me tell you, the hospital chai is really good. Then, I get on the phone with my family and we check on each other’s health. Apart from binge-watching movies, web shows, and all the yapping, what keeps me going is my exercise. Watching the doctors walking around in their spacesuits (the protective gear) makes me wonder… Am I on the moon? I must say, this is quite an experience, and I think I was meant to go through this.”

For the uninitiated, Zoa’s sister Shaza was the second Bollywood celebrity to have been diagnosed with COVID 19 after Kanika Kapoor. She had returned from Sri Lanka just before the lockdown and was tested positive later. However, recently, there were reports that Shaza has been tested negative of COVID 19. But an official confirmation is yet to be made.

