COVID-19 plays spoilsport, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song shoot pushed.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot schedule has been thrown out of gear. The leading actors of Karan Johar's directorial were all set to shoot for a song on 10 January in Mumbai at the famed Film City. However, according to a latest report in ETimes, Alia and Ranveer's song schedule has been postponed.

Owing to the rising Covid-19 numbers in the state, the song's shoot has been put on hold. Citing sources, ETimes reported that director Karan Johar did not want to take any chances with the rising graph of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. The set for the song was already being built on a grand scale. However, it will not be taken down or demolished. Instead, the team will wait and watch and shoot at a better time in the near future.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded its all-time high number as over 20,000 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the city. The city's positivity rate stood at 29.90% with 20,181 samples testing positive out of the 67,000 samples. With this new record, Mumbai's total active COVID-19 cases now stands at 79,260.

Karan Johar's film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in main roles. It is not yet known if these three veteran actors were also slated to be a part of the song shoot. However, the song did require a large number of background dancers.

