COVID 19 positive Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya responding well to treatment: Reports

As Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya are battling COVID 19, a hospital source has claimed that they are responding well to the treatment.

It’s been days since Amitabh Bachchan and his family has been battling COVID 19. The megastar and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the deadly virus and were moved to the hospital a week ago. On the other hand, and , who were in home quarantine post their diagnosis, were hospitalised on Friday. Ever since the news of Bachchans’ testing positive for COVID 19 surfaced, fans have been extending best wishes.

And now, as per the recent updates, the Bachchans have been responding well to the treatment. A hospital source stated that while Aishwarya had a cough, she is doing better now. However, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days for the treatment. Meanwhile, Amitabh and Abhishek might stay there for just a day or two. They all are currently in an isolation ward. “They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source was quoted saying to PTI.

The source further asserted, “Aishwarya had a cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days”.

Meanwhile, Amitabh has been making sure to stay in touch with his fans through social media. In fact, he has also expressed his gratitude towards his fans for sending their best wishes during these difficult times.

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×