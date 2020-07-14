  1. Home
COVID 19 positive Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to stay in the hospital for a week

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan will continue to stay in the hospital for a week as the two have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Read on!
Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2020 01:23 pm
COVID 19 positive Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to stay in the hospital for a week
The entire nation came to a standstill when Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and the two have been admitted to the hospital. Post that, while Jalsa was sealed and declared contamination zone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, too, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and due to mild symptoms, Aish and her daughter were asked to home quarantine. Now since Abhishek and Amitabh both tested positive for COVID-19, reports suggest that they will have to be in hospital for at least a week.

Although reports suggest that Big B and Abhishek Bachchan are ‘stable’, and responding well to the treatment, they will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days. Ever since Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek have tested COVID 19 positive, they have made sure to keep in touch with their fans via social media and yesterday, Big B took to social media to thank his fans for their love and prayers as he wrote, “प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश नेस्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ; बह गया, स्थिर रह ना पाया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने, मेरे इस एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने प्रज्वलित कर दिया है व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा व्यक्तिगत आभार , बस, नत मस्तक हूँ मैं…”

Also, while Big B and Abhishek Bachchan are in the isolation ward in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, all of Amitabh Bachchan's four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - have been sealed. Besides, in the latest, Sara Ali Khan’s driver, too has tested positive of the novel Coronavirus and the actress took to Instagram to inform her fans.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post as he thanks his fans for their prayers:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ; बह गया, स्थिर रह ना पाया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने, मेरे इस एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने प्रज्वलित कर दिया है व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा व्यक्तिगत आभार , बस, नत मस्तक हूँ मैं

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Why just Amitabh! There are so many suffering .

