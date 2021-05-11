COVID 19 positive Kangana Ranaut relishes THIS sweet treat at home; Says 'making the most of falling sick'

Actress Kangana Ranaut tested positive for COVID 19 last week. While home quarantining, Kangana is enjoying her favourite treats and sharing glimpses with fans on social media.

Last week, 's fans were left worried for the star as she announced that she tested positive for COVID 19 ahead of her trip to Himachal Pradesh. Since then, the Thalaivi star has been quarantining at home. While staying at home, Kangana is actively interacting with her fans via her Instagram handle and now, she has shared a glimpse of how she is making the most of her 'sick' days at home. She shared a sneak peek of the sweet treat she was relishing while spending time in isolation.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a photo of a sweet almond cake slice with coffee as she devoured the same. The Thalaivi star shared that she was making the most of her sick days by enjoying the two treats together. In the photo, we can see a slice of almond cake and the star seems to be enjoying the same. Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "Making most of falling sick...almond cake and coffee." She added a heart emoticon with it.

Take a look:

Earlier during the day, Kangana penned a sweet anniversary wish for Rangoli Chandel and her husband. Just yesterday, Kangana shared a glimpse of her oxygen levels on the oximeter at home and urged everyone to take a pledge to live responsibly. The actress had been in the headlines last week as her Twitter account had been suspended.

Post it, she has been active on Instagram. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 surge. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut urges to start living responsibly, else future for our species is bleak: COVID is wake up call

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×