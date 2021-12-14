COVID 19 positive Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a special 'get well soon' wish from Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba

In a surprising update on Monday, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan and her close friend Amrita Arora were in quarantine as they had tested positive for COVID 19. Later, both the actresses penned a note on social media and confirmed the same to their fans. Since then, their fans have been wishing them on social media. And now, Kareena has also got a sweet wish from Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi. Saba, who often cheers for her sister-in-law Kareena, once again wished her a speedy recovery.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba shared a photo of her and Kareena together. The old photo featured Saba and Kareena posing next to each other. With it, Saba wished Kareena 'Get Well Soon' and 'Wish you speedy recovery' in a note. On Monday, Kareena had shared a statement about her COVID 19 diagnosis on her Instagram handle and had revealed that she is doing 'okay' and hopefully will be 'up and about soon.' She had also informed that her family and staff are double vaccinated without any symptoms.

On the other hand, Kareena's close friend Amrita also penned a statement and informed about her COVID 19 diagnosis. Meanwhile, the BMC has sealed Kareena's house after her COVID 19 diagnosis. They had put out a statement to media on Monday where they revealed Kareena and Amrita tested COVID 19 positive. Kareena's spokesperson also clarified that she tested positive after a private dinner and not a party as was being reported.

Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor also spoke to Etimes and shared that the actress had mild fever and body ache and hence, she took the test. He further said that she is 'fine' and that doctors will be taking good care of her. Pinkvilla had also informed you last night that apart from Amrita and Kareena, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan also tested COVID 19 positive.

