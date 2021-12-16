COVID-19 positive Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of ‘love in times of Corona’ feat Saif Ali Khan; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in news as she has tested positive for COVID-19. According to media reports, the Pataudi Begum had contracted the deadly virus and has been in home quarantine. In fact, Kareena had even released a statement in this regard stating that she has isolated herself post her diagnosis and is taking all the necessary precautions. And while Bebo is in isolation, she is grabbing attention as she gave a glimpse of love in Corona times in her recent social media post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan as he was enjoying a cup of coffee at the terrace of his house. He was dressed in a red T-shirt, denims and a red cap. It looked like Bebo took the pic from the next building as the couple enjoyed a distant view of each other. The Jab We Met actress captioned it as, “Ok so we are still… in love in the times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!! It’s lurking…”

Take a look at Kareena’s post:

Apart from Kareena, her best friend Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor have also been tested positive for COVID-19 recently. While Amrita confirmed being in isolation, she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I’m following all the guidelines and have isolated myself… Anyone who’s come in contact with me, please get tested.. My family and staff are all double vaccinated and have all tested negative… Stay safe and stay responsible” along with a heart emoticon.