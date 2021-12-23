COVID 19 positive Kareena Kapoor looks forward to ending her isolation period; Urges everyone to stay safe

It’s been a while since Kareena Kapoor Khan has tested positive for COVID 19 and she has been in isolation ever since. The media reports suggested that the Pataudi Begum had contracted the deadly virus at a private dinner. While Kareena had confirmed the news of her COVID 19 diagnosis, she did mention that she is following the necessary security measures. And while it’s been 12 days for her in isolation, Bebo is now looking forward to stepping out of isolation.

To note, the Jab We Met, who is quite active on social media, has been sharing updates about her quarantine journey – be it her missing being with her sons or giving a glimpse of love in corona times. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena shared another update and revealed that it is just two days more to go for her quarantine period to end. She also urged her fans to say safe. She wrote, “I’m still trying to figure out if we are in covid times or not… anyway, day 12… two days to go… stay safe all”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Apart from Kareena, her best friend Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor have also been tested positive for COVID-19 recently. While Amrita confirmed being in isolation, she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I’m following all the guidelines and have isolated myself… Anyone who’s come in contact with me, please get tested.. My family and staff are all double vaccinated and have all tested negative… Stay safe and stay responsible” along with a heart emoticon.