COVID-19 positive Kareena Kapoor Khan receives THIS treat from cheer squad Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor

The week came with a downer for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she tested positive for COVID 19 after dinner at Karan Johar's house. The superstar is currently quarantining at home and following all protocols advised by doctors and BMC. Amid this, Kareena also received some love from her best friend Rhea Kapoor and her mother Sunita Kapoor. While in quarantine at home, Kareena shared a glimpse of Swiss treats sent by Rhea and Anil Kapoor's wife to cheer her up.

Sharing a video of Swiss chocolates, Kareena dived right into relishing the treat sent by Rhea and Sunita Kapoor. Kareena wrote, "Always cheering me up. @rheakapoor Diving right in....@kapoorsunita." Sunita reposted Kareena's story and wrote, "Enjoy." Rhea also shared Kareena's story on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Chocolates make everything better." To note, Kareena, Amrita Arora both had tested positive this week. Recently, Kareena had put out a statement on social media where she confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID 19.

Take a look:

The Jab We Met superstar had shared a statement on Instagram after testing COVID 19 positive. She wrote, " have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Right after Kareena, Amrita also put out a statement confirming the news of testing positive for COVID 19. Apart from Kareena and Amrita, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Khan and her son Yohaan also tested positive for COVID 19 this week. BMC rushed to their respective residences and began sanitisation work post the reports. The stars also have been following all protocols. Recently, Karan Johar also informed fans that he along with everyone in his home also took the COVID 19 test and tested negative. He also clarified that he did not host a party but an intimate dinner.

