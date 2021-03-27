COVID 19 positive Milind Soman shares his thought on the Coronavirus misinformation: Anyone can be infected

Milind Soman on day 5 of home quarantine shared that he had his hair out of control. COVID-19 positive Milind shared his thoughts on the lack of clarity about the novel virus.

On Thursday, Milind Soman took to Twitter to announce that he had been tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, Milind Soman posted that his hair is getting out of control on Day 5 of home quarantine. Milind wrote on Instagram, “Doing well, hair out of control! Thank you all for your kind wishes.” An epitome of fitness, Milind has been updating his health status on Instagram and he has also mentioned that the conversation around Covid 19 is still unclear considering that the pandemic has existed for over a year.

Milind also wrote in his post, “One thing is clear, that anyone can be infected, even if you have had the vaccine. If you have had the vaccine, they say that the severity of sickness/symptoms will be less. Without vaccination, the severity of the sickness post-infection depends on your body function, overall mental and physical health, and immune system.” Milind has been a fitness icon for decades and is known for accomplishing the Ironman strength challenge.

On his sharing his opinion about the way to health and happiness, Milind opined that everybody is born with some or the other kind of strength and weakness. Both of those could be hereditary or have gotten in life at some point but the way of the brave is to deal with them accordingly. The strength should be celebrated and the weaknesses should be worked upon. Take a look at Milind’s post.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in a web series called Paurashpur and one of his more popular works was in a very well-received series Four More Shots Please! He has been an integral part of some major motion pictures such as Bajirao Mastani and starrer Chef in which Milind essayed the role played by Robert Downey Jr. in the original film. Former supermodel, Milind is married to Ankita Konwar and has become an author lately by penning down his own memoir.

