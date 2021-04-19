COVID 19 positive Sonu Sood shows how 'our health care system' has failed in providing beds & other equipment

Sonu Sood, who is currently under home quarantine after testing positive for Coronavirus, recently revealed in an Instagram post that he could not arrange beds and remdesivir injections for those who were in need of the same.

A few days ago, Sonu Sood had revealed via a post on his social media that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Simmba star, who is currently under home quarantine, also assured his fans that he will continue to solve their problems despite contracting the deadly virus. While announcing the same, Sonu had written, “COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of the precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care.. But Don't Worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all.”

The Happy New Year star has been doing his bit to help people in arranging the necessary equipment. Earlier, he had arranged ventilator bed for a young Covid patient in Nagpur. Now, in his latest post, he has informed his fans that he could not arrange the beds and Remdesivir injections for everyone who requested him. He also mentioned that 'we have failed and so is our health care system.' Sharing the post, Sonu wrote, “Someone, somewhere needs you.”

Take a look at Sonu Sood’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the Dabangg actor had opened up about contracting Coronavirus and said the kind of work he does to help the poor needs him to meet people and even travel. He was quoted as saying, “Wherever I went, there were several people waiting to meet me; I couldn't avoid interacting with them. Of course, I have always worn a mask but this disease has no answers; it's happening to many of those who have been very careful.”

