COVID 19: Producers Guild of India to set up RELIEF FUND for workers affected by production shutdown

Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Producers Guild of India has announced a relief fund for all daily wage workers whose lives will be affected by the production shutdown from 19th to 31st March amid COVID-19 crisis. Read on for more details.

Coronavirus has gripped the entire world and everyone has been affected by it either directly or indirectly. Numerous countries have called for a complete shutdown of malls, movie halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, gymnasiums, schools, colleges, etc. to curb the deadly COVID-19. As we all know, an order has been passed to suspend all the shoots, releases and promotions of films, TV shows and other web series from 19th March to 31st March. This will surely affect the entire entertainment industry.

The Producers Guild of India has announced a relief fund for all the daily wage workers whose lives will get affected because of this complete shutdown of the production process for the next two weeks. This announcement has been made on behalf of Siddharth Roy Kapur who is the President of the Producers Guild of India. This comes as a huge relief for all the workers whose sole source of income comes from such shoots or promotions that happen regularly.

Bollywood will come to a halt in the next two days and it seems like the consequences are visible now. The release dates of many movies like the - starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been postponed. Not only that, but the shooting schedules of many movies like ’s Brahmastra have been suspended for the time being. Not only Bollywood, but the South film industry has been equally affected by the Coronavirus crisis.

