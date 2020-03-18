COVID 19: Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor shares a cryptic post stating planet earth is closed for repairs

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has recently shared a cryptic post stating that the planet earth is closed for repairs. Check out her latest Instagram post.

The COVID-19 crisis has affected all our lives and we are getting to see the consequences already. Malls, gymnasiums, schools, colleges, offices and other organizations have been shut down to stop the escalation of Coronavirus. Moreover, people have gone into a self-quarantine mode and have also adopted the measure of social distancing as a precautionary measure to curb the entire situation. As of now, we can just pray for the pandemic’s existence to be wiped off from our planet soon.

Bollywood has also been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak just like the other entertainment industries. As we speak of this, ’s mom has shared a cryptic post related to Coronavirus which every one of us will agree with. Here’s what she writes, “Planet Earth: Closed for Repairs.” She has also added a picture of the earth along with a dark background. This is a kind of reality check for all of us which is reflected through the message of the veteran actress.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s post below:

As per orders, the shooting and production process of all films, TV shows and web shows alike have been suspended from 19th March to 31st March until further notice owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the release dates of many movies have been postponed for the time being. In the midst of all this, the Producers Guild of India has announced a relief fund for all the daily wage workers who will be affected by the shutdown of the production process for the next two weeks.

Credits :Instagram

