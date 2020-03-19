COVID 19: Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's wedding date pushed to October; Couple concerned about everyone's safety

Ali Fazal and ladylove Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. They will now tie the knot in October this year.

The advent of Coronavirus has affected the lives of the masses around the world. The b-town couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are no different in this matter. As we all know, they were supposed to tie the knot in April this year. However, the date has been postponed now owing to the COVID-19 crisis. As per a report by TOI, the couple has pushed their wedding date to October and the reasons behind this are quite obvious.

As per the same report, the two of them have rescheduled their wedding plans to the latter part of 2020. Moreover, it also states that the couple does not want their friends, family, and well-wishers to get affected. For the unversed, Ali Fazal’s extended family hails from Canada who cannot come down to India as of now owing to travel restrictions. Moreover, the industry friends of the couple from the UK and the US will be facing the same issue.

Meanwhile, check out this adorable picture of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha below:

As revealed by one of their friends, the outfits, venues, teams, etc. will remain the same apart from the fact that the wedding will now take place in October. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating each other for a while and are considered one of the most adorable couples of the Bollywood film industry. Earlier this year, Richa Chadha refuted the rumors of their marriage but things became evident later on when reports started doing rounds that the couple has applied for marriage registration.

