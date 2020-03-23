COVID 19: Richa Chadha asks beau Ali Fazal to be her ‘quarantine’ as they romance via video call & we love it

Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Richa Chadha and beau Ali Fazal engage in a video chat as Richa asks Ali to be her quarantine; Take a look

At a time when the entire world, literally, is in self quarantine, due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, friends and family are resorting to video calling to interact with each other. While yesterday, we saw , and video chat with each other, and family were also seen catching up with each other via video chatting and today, in the latest, we have lovebirds, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha talk to each other via video chat. Today, this Fukre actress shared a video on Instagram, in which she is seen chatting with beau Ali Fazal as they spend time away from each other in self-isolation.

As per reports, these lovebirds were scheduled to tie the knot in April but amid Coronavirus outbreak, the wedding has been postponed and in such trying times, we are sure the only way Richa and Ali can interact and get mushy is over video call, isn’t it? In the video, we can see Richa, as soon as Ali comes on video, is seen telling him, “It feels like I haven’t seen you in forever” and to this, Ali replied, “me too”. Thereafter, Richa is seen telling Ali that due to the crisis, it seems that it will be days before they meet each other. In the video, just like any other couple, Richa and Ali are seen discussing their daily chores as Richa goes on to tell him about how she’s been cleaning and cooking as she has sent her house help on leave.

Thereafter, Ali, like a protective and caring boyfriend, asks if Richa is taking her vitamins and other medicines. Besides their serious talks surrounding the Covid 19 infection, Richa lightens up the mood as she introduces everyone to an army of miniatures that she has at her home and brings a miniature hand and wears it on her finger. Also, Richa and Ali, just like all of us, are so bored in self-isolation, that they can be seen discussing their plan to watch a film together at their respective homes. In short, from discussing their food to exercises to asking each other to stay safe and wash hands at regular intervals, Richa and Ali’s video dating was all things love. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the citizens of the country to observe Junta Curfew and at 5pm, asked them to step out in their balconies or windows and clap and cheer for all the doctors who are working tirelessly to cure the Coronavirus patients. Well, as soon as the situation in india and across the world normalizes, we hope that Richa and Ali can tie the knot and become man and wife. Say what?

Check out Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's photo here:

