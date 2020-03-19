COVID 19: Salman Khan singing Kaho Na Pyaar Hai as he enjoys late night sketching is going to cheer you up

Today, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a video wherein he is seen sketching amid his quarantine period. Watch!

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood, literally, has come to a standstill since most of the B-town celebs are in self-quarantine. From shutting down theatres and gyms to halting shootings, B-town celebs are finding unique ways to spend their times in times of quarantine. While has been playing board games with sister Shaheen Bhatt, has been binge eating home food, has been cleaning her wardrobe and indulging in self-care, and for all the fans, let us tell you that the Dabangg star has been sketching. That’s right! Today, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a video wherein he is seen sketching and as soon as we press the play button, we hear Salman Khan saying ‘The way we dress is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done’, and what follows next is pure art.

In the video, we can see Salman Khan making a picture of a man and a woman in black clothes, and while the man has his head covered, the woman has her face partially covered in the portrait. Well, it is nice to see the creative side of Salman Khan because otherwise the actor is always busy with shootings. After almost four months, Salman Khan wrapped up the shooting of Bigg Boss 13, and soon after, he started showing for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, since all film shootings have been halted until March 31, bhai is spending time at home sketching. In the video, while Salman Khan is seen sporting a casual look, the actor is busy sketching and after some serious hard work and dedication, the actor completes his piece of art. While someone is recording the video for Salman, Salman is engrossed in creating art and after hours of toil, Salman Khan gifts his piece of art to all his fans. During the sketch, Salman Khan is also heard humming the song ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’.



On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite and next, he will be seen romancing in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, Salman will also feature in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which was to clash with ’s Laxmmi Bomb at the box office..

