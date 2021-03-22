COVID 19: Satish Kaushik decides to get admitted to hospital post 2 days home quarantine, reveals spokesperson

Satish Kaushik was rushed to the hospital after two days of being tested positive for Covid-19. Now, the actor-director is planning to get vaccinated for the same.

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik informed his fans on Wednesday that he has isolated himself after testing positive for Covid-19. Taking to his Twitter handle, he also advised that whoever came in contact with him, should also get tested for the same. Now, according to an ETimes report, Satish Kaushik’s doctors advised him to get admitted to the hospital after the actor suffered a bit of discomfort. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and since then he has been receiving treatment.

Further, in the same report, Kaushik’s spokesperson confirmed that the actor is now planning to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The spokesperson said in a statement, “Satish ji was planning to get vaccinated for Covid-19, however when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. He quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care." He further said, "He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery.”

After contracting COVID 19, the actor wrote, "Attention, please! I have been tested COVID-19 positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes and blessings will help. Thanks.” Soon, several celebs have posted recovery wishes for the actor-filmmaker. Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always." Filmmaker Kushan Nandy also commented, "Take care!"

On the work front, Satish Kaushik was seen in Pankaj Tripathi's OTT release, Kaagaz. The actor-filmmaker had also written and helmed Kaagaz, which was produced under Productions.

Also Read: Satish Kaushik tests positive for Covid 19, Says ‘Your love, best wishes & blessings will help’

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×