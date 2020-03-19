  1. Home
COVID 19: Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar, fans get a sneak peek into celebs' homes as they self isolate

With Maharashtra recording maximum number of cases, the hub of Bollywood has also come to standstill. Amid this scare, celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar are spending time at home with their loved ones.
4778 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2020 11:51 am
News,Coronavirus,COVID 19COVID 19: With self isolation the new norm, fans are getting a sneak peek into celebs' homes like never before
The coronavirus pandemic has not spared anyone. While the massive outbreak in US has led to Hollywood celebrities testing positive for the deadly virus, Bollywood celebs are taking all precautionary measures to make sure they do not step outdoors. With Maharashtra recording maximum number of cases, Mumbai has witnessed a shutdown and the hub of Bollywood has also come to  standstill. Amid this scare, celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar are spending time at home with their loved ones. Many others like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes and Rakul Preet Singh have taken to working out at home or their surroundings since gyms in the city. 

While we are loving these inspirational posts from celebs, we couldn't help but notice how celebs have inturn given their fans a sneak peek into their homes and lives. Even the celebs like Deepika and Anushka Sharma, who took the Safe Hands Challenge, shared it from their own bathrooms and if anything, we know the colours these actresses prefer. 

While Katrina believed in working out in the outdoors, Rakul Preet gave us a good view of her living room. Many have simply opted to bring their rigorous gym workouts at home and instead use furntiure and what is available to make their work out even more functional. 

Jacqueline's yoga video gives a glimpse of her pretty living room, while Shilpa Shetty is making full use of the stairs and doing a fun tie-dye activity with her son.

Check out what celebrities are doing during self quarantine and a glimpse into their homes: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe!!!

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One must read in quarantine time says Master Yoda

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Credits :Pinkvilla

