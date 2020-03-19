COVID 19: Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar, fans get a sneak peek into celebs' homes as they self isolate

With Maharashtra recording maximum number of cases, the hub of Bollywood has also come to standstill. Amid this scare, celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar are spending time at home with their loved ones.

The coronavirus pandemic has not spared anyone. While the massive outbreak in US has led to Hollywood celebrities testing positive for the deadly virus, Bollywood celebs are taking all precautionary measures to make sure they do not step outdoors. With Maharashtra recording maximum number of cases, Mumbai has witnessed a shutdown and the hub of Bollywood has also come to standstill. Amid this scare, celebrities from to are spending time at home with their loved ones. Many others like , Jacqueline Fernandes and Rakul Preet Singh have taken to working out at home or their surroundings since gyms in the city.

While we are loving these inspirational posts from celebs, we couldn't help but notice how celebs have inturn given their fans a sneak peek into their homes and lives. Even the celebs like Deepika and , who took the Safe Hands Challenge, shared it from their own bathrooms and if anything, we know the colours these actresses prefer.

While Katrina believed in working out in the outdoors, Rakul Preet gave us a good view of her living room. Many have simply opted to bring their rigorous gym workouts at home and instead use furntiure and what is available to make their work out even more functional.

Jacqueline's yoga video gives a glimpse of her pretty living room, while is making full use of the stairs and doing a fun tie-dye activity with her son.

Check out what celebrities are doing during self quarantine and a glimpse into their homes:

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

