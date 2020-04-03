Covid 19: Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note in Marathi after CM of Maharashtra thanks actor for his support

After Shah Rukh Khan announced his contribution towards the relief funds to combat Coronavirus, CM of Maharashtra thanked the actor for his support

After being called out for not donating towards the relief funds to combat Coronavirus, silenced all the haters when yesterday, he took to Twitter to inform about his contribution towards the pandemic. SRK’s companies- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - have contributed to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others, as SRK informed, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”

Furthermore, SRK wrote that due to the enormity of the task, “my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the chief ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other states and union territories’ leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities - Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi - with the realisation that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward,” wrote SRK. And now, post Shah Rukh Khan’s contribution, CMO Maharashtra’s official handle took to Twitter to thank the actor for his generosity as the tweet read, “Thank you @iamsrk ji @gaurikhan ji,” and to this, SRK penned a note in Marathi to hail the government for helping the people of the country. SRK wrote, “ह्या लढाईत आपण सगळे एकत्र आहोत कारण थेंबे थेंबे तळे साचे. सर्वांनी थोडे थोडे प्रयत्न केले तर एक मदतीचा महासागर तयार होईल.. आपल्या मार्गदर्शनासाठी धन्यवाद! We are all a family sir....and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you.” Apart from SRK, , Vicky Kaushal, , , , , , Rohit Shetty and other B-town celebs have contributed to the relief fund set up by the PM.

Later, Aaditya Thackeray, too, thanked SRK for his help as he wrote, “Thank you so much @iamsrk ji for your support,,,” and to this, SRK replied, “We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time...do write a poem or two. Love to you…” On the work front, SRK was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, the actor hasn’t announced his next project.

ह्या लढाईत आपण सगळे एकत्र आहोत कारण थेंबे थेंबे तळे साचे. सर्वांनी थोडे थोडे प्रयत्न केले तर एक मदतीचा महासागर तयार होईल.. आपल्या मार्गदर्शनासाठी धन्यवाद!

We are all a family sir....and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you. https://t.co/Yi2iFgktPZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s filmy showdown at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party almost resulted in blows

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More