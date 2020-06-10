COVID 19: Shahid Kapoor extends support to background dancers; Transfers money to their bank accounts

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in Jersey.

Ever since the entire nation has been plagued by the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars have been doing their bit to extend support towards the government and Coronavirus victims, and all those who have been badly affected by the crisis. From , , Sonu Sood, Farah Khan, , Ayushmann Khurrana to other actors, a host of B-town celebs have extended monetary support, and also, offered their office space to be turned into quarantine centres. And in the latest, it is being reported that , too, is doing his bit to help the background dancers with whom he has worked in films.

Ever since shootings were stalled across the nation, background dancers are facing the wrath of the crisis as they have no work to support their family, and in times of crisis, Shahid Kapoor turned saviour for them as he helped the dancers who have worked with him during his struggling days. According to a report, a former background dancer who now helps dancers connect with filmmakers, revealed that Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. Also, Shahid has been extending support to around 40 dancers and has promised to continue supporting them for the next 2-3 months. Right from Shahid Kapoor’s debut film- Ishq Vishk until his last film, the actor has shortlisted dancers who are in bad condition since they are out of money due to no work, and has decided to help them. Also, 20 dancers from choreographer Bosco's troupe and 20 from choreographer-cum-filmmaker Ahmed Khan's group have been helped by Shahid.

