Covid 19: Shraddha Kapoor shares ‘morning ritual' during quarantine & it's exactly what you’d expect; PHOTO

Shraddha Kapoor shares her morning routine amidst Coronavirus outbreak and it is something most of us can relate to; Take a look

As we battle the Coronavirus pandemic in our own way, , has been staying indoors and spending as much time with family. Now that she isn’t stepping out of her house, and is enjoying her quarantine period, we clearly can’t pap her in and around the city, but thanks to social media, Shraddha Kapoor has been updating her fans with her activities at home in self quarantine. While on Day 1 of quarantine, Shraddha Kapoor indulged in reading a book, on Day 2, this Baaghi actress shared a photo as she gobbled on some yummy home cooked food that consisted of roti, and sabzi.

And while on Day 3, Shraddha Kapoor was, in what looks like, sitting in her comfort clothes and staring outside the window, today, this Saaho actress shared a photo of her toothbrush, as she gave a sneak-peek of her daily routine and shared a picture of her bamboo toothbrush and alongside the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Being home #BambooToothbrush #Ecofriendly #MorningRitual…” Well, we totally love her morning rituals and we are sure that most of you can relate to it. Isn’t it?

While Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying the simple things of life during self-quarantine, is indulging in some self-care and also, cleaning wardrobe, is indulging in sketching as the Dabangg actor shared a video wherein he is seen drawing a sketch while humming to ’s song- Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, and as per reports, Shradha will be seen romancing in Luv Ranjan’s next untitled film.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post giving us a glimpse of her morning ritual:

