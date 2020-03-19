COVID 19: Sidharth Malhotra gives important tips to utilise self quarantine break amid Coronavirus outbreak

As Sidharth Malhotra is practising self-quarantine amid Coronavirus outbreak, he shares an important advice to make the most of this break and urged fans to stay indoors.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus in India has brought the nation to a standstill. Not only the centre and state governments have been urging the citizens to practice social distancing and maintain hygiene, but our Bollywood celebrities have also been spreading awareness about this highly contagious virus. Several celebrities have been sharing pictures of themselves practising self-quarantine, i.e, refraining from making a contact with others for some time during this crisis situation. This isn’t all. They have also been giving tips to make the most of this ‘not so needed’ break instead of panicking about it.

Joining the league, also shared his story of self-quarantine as he posted a picture of himself wherein, he was seen enjoying reading a book along with a cup of beverage. In the caption, the Jabariya Jodi star gave out tips to utilise this time in the best possible way and urged his fans to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travelling. “It’s time to take some time off and focus on things we've always wanted to do but never had enough time for. Let’s read, reinvent and live our hobbies, spend time with our family and just try to do all we can to stay safe and keep others around us safe too! I love you guys, so please take good care of yourself, stay at home, wash your hands and avoid unnecessary travel,” he wrote.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s self-quarantine tips during COVID 19 outbreak:

Talking about the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Dharma Productions’ upcoming war drama Shershah which is based on the journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War.

Credits :Instagram

