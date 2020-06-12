COVID 19: Sonu Sood’s reply to a man asking actor for help to elope with his GF leaves internet in splits

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood is leaving no stone unturned to help migrant workers reach their hometowns in lockdown

Sonu Sood is the man of the house because this Dabangg actor has literally, turned into a messiah for thousands of people who are facing the wrath of the Coronavirus crisis. Yes, Sonu Sood is leaving no stone unturned to help migrant workers reach their hometowns in lockdown. From arranging buses, trains, to flights, Sonu has taken it upon himself to help the migrant workers reach their hometown and what is noteworthy is that Sonu Sood is making sure to help all those who are reaching out to him on Twitter for help.

For an example, when a user tweeted Sonu Sood to help him reach his village to attend his wife’s last rites, Sonu Sood promised him that he would reach his village on time. However, amid the tension, one tweet that had us in splits was when a use asked Sood to help him run away with his girlfriend to Andaman and Nicobar Islands as the tweet read, “Bhai.. Mujhe bhi kahi chhod do.. Girlfriend ke sath Bhagnaa hai!! Anman nicobar hi chhod do bhai!!,” and to this Sonu replied, “Mere paas iss se behtar idea hai. Kyun na aap dono ke saath aap logon ke pariwaar ko bhi bhej du. Chatt mangani, patt vyah (I have a better idea. How about sending your family members along with you two? You can get married then…”

Ever since the pandemic has hit the nation, Sonu has been tirelessly arranging buses, trains and flights for migrant workers who lost their jobs and have been stuck in major cities of the country due to lockdown. Besides helping to facilitate migrants with transportation facilities, Sonu Sood has also donated over 1500 PPE kits to the healthcare workers and also made his Mumbai hotel available for the accommodation of the paramedics

Check out Sonu Sood's tweet here:

मेरे पास इस से बेहतर idea है। क्यूँ ना आप दोनो के साथ आप लोगों के परिवार को भी भेज दूँ। चट मँगनी और पट ब्याह। https://t.co/lDtfatY0ka — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood wins hearts as he funds a chartered flight to Dehradun for migrant workers amid COVID 19 crisis

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×