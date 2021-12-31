COVID positive Arjun Kapoor continues to miss Malaika Arora even on the last day of 2021; WATCH

Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town. The two are currently spending New Years Eve separately as Arjun is practicing isolation after testing positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. For those unaware, this is the second time when the star contracted the disease. As he continues to quarantine, Kapoor is missing his ladylove Malaika Arora on the last day of 2021.

The Ishqzaade actor also took to social media to share a sweet tribute for his girlfriends as 2021 comes to an end. Sharing a throwback video from their latest Maldives vacation, Arjun said, “Malaika Arora I Miss You.” As soon as the clip caught the attention of Arora, she quickly re-posted it on her social media space adding that she’s missing him more. The two can only reunite after Arjun completes his quarantine period.

Take a look at the video below:

Speaking of their love story, rumours about their romance sparkled soon after Malaika separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Initially, for a long time, both Malaika and Arjun neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. However, the two grabbed many eyeballs as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Soon after paparazzi also clicked the two walking hand-in-hand which ignited social media.

During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Malaika also admitted that Arjun Kapoor is her favourite male performer, which ended up adding fuel to their romance rumours. Later, it was Malaika who made their relationship official on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two together.

ALSO READ| PICS: Malaika Arora dons a casual attire; Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in blue as they step out in the city